Watch: UP minister drives straight to railway platform to catch train

The minister, in a hurry to reach the platform, had his driver drive straight to the escalator using the ramp, which was for the specially abled people and used by the passengers to walk to the escalator. The barrier which was kept at the entry of the ramp to prevent any vehicle from getting in, was removed by the cops to enable the minister's vehicle to proceed unhindered, sources said.

While the railway officials refrained from commenting on the incident, which came to light when pictures showing the minister's vehicle moving on the ramp went viral on social media, the minister was unavailable for a comment.

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav, however, took potshots at the minster saying that the people should be thankful as the minister did not take a bulldozer to the platform, apparently referring to the use of bulldozers by the Yogi Adityanath government to demolish houses of alleged criminals.