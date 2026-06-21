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'Watched porn before abducting': Sleeping infant taken away, raped by 12-yr-old boy in Uttar Pradesh

On Saturday morning, the infant was found about 500 metres from the house, near a tin shed in a field, bleeding and in severe pain.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 14:19 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 14:19 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimerapeInfantporn

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