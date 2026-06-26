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Homeindiauttar pradesh

'We have no information': VHP claims it's unaware of Ram Temple trust secretary Champat Rai's resignation

The statement marks a shift from the organisation’s position last week, when the VHP had publicly defended Rai.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 16:20 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 16:20 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshVHPRam TempleVishwa Hindu Parishad

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