'We have no information': VHP claims it's unaware of Ram Temple trust secretary Champat Rai's resignation

<p>New Delhi: The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Friday said it had no knowledge of reports that its international vice-president<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/ram-temple-embezzlement-trust-general-secretary-champat-rai-resigns-eight-arrested-4053204"> Champat Rai</a> had resigned as general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust amid the controversy over alleged embezzlement of donations offered at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=ram%20temple">Ram Temple</a> in Ayodhya.</p><p>Rai and trustee Anil Mishra had stepped down from their positions on “moral grounds” following the registration of an FIR and an ongoing probe into the alleged diversion of devotees’ offerings. However, reacting to the reports, VHP leaders said the organisation had not been informed of any such decision by Rai.</p><p>“We have no information regarding Champat Rai ji resigning from the trust,” a senior VHP functionary told reporters, declining to comment further on the development.</p><p>The statement marks a shift from the organisation’s position last week, when the VHP had publicly defended Rai against allegations linked to the donation controversy and called for a wider probe into all trusts that had collected funds in the name of the Ram temple.</p>.Ram temple donation row: Kejriwal alleges there's attempt to 'shield important people', calls FIR a 'sham'.<p>The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), with which Rai has long been associated through the Sangh Parivar, has not issued any official statement on the reported resignation.</p><p>The controversy relates to allegations of embezzlement of cash and valuables donated by devotees at the Ayodhya temple. An FIR has been registered and eight persons have been arrested in connection with the case. A Special Investigation Team constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government is probing the matter. </p><p>Rai, one of the most prominent faces of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, has served as general secretary of the temple trust since its formation in 2020 and is also an international vice-president of the VHP. </p><p>There was no immediate confirmation from the trust regarding the reported resignation.</p>