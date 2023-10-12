Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

We made UP from BIMARU state to economically strong state: Yogi Adityanath

Addressing a summit of industrialists and investors here, the chief minister also mentioned that the state government's zero tolerance policy against crime and criminals has become an example in the country and it has provided a safe environment for industrialists and investors.
Last Updated 11 October 2023, 19:53 IST

Follow Us

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said his government has transformed UP from a BIMARU state to an 'economically' strong state in the country.

Addressing a summit of industrialists and investors here, the chief minister also mentioned that the state government's zero tolerance policy against crime and criminals has become an example in the country and it has provided a safe environment for industrialists and investors.

Yogi also asked industrialists to hire students from institutes like ITI and professional colleges as intern.

He also announced that the state government would pay 50 per cent of the honorarium of the interns, who would be hired by industrialists under the Prime Minister Internship Programme or Chief Minister Internship Programme. It would help industrialists to hire manpower at a 50 per cent cost, he said.

Yogi Adityanath was in Agra to attend a meet for the industrialists organised with the support of the state government and 'Laghu Udyog Bharti'.

Around 1500 small-scale industrialists from 60 districts of Uttar Pradesh took part in the meet. Before attending the summit, Yogi was in Mathura to attend 'kisan mela' and other programmes.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 11 October 2023, 19:53 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshYogi Adityanath

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT