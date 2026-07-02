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Homeindiauttar pradesh

We will win UP in 2027, make Rahul Gandhi PM in 2029: New state Cong in-charge Gautam

Alleging that the BJP was spreading hatred against Dalits, backward classes and minorities, Gautam said the Congress would work to eliminate such divisions.
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 01:23 IST
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Published 02 July 2026, 01:23 IST
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiUttar PradeshIndia PoliticsRajendra Pal Gautam

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