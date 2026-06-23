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Homeindiauttar pradesh

Wedding preps turn to funeral as Lucknow fire kills engaged couple

A major fire broke out at a three-storey commercial building housing an animation centre in Lucknow's Aliganj area on Monday afternoon, killing at least 15 people.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 07:02 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 07:02 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshFireLucknow

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