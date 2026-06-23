Wedding preps turn to funeral as Lucknow fire kills engaged couple

<p>Lucknow: For Neelesh Kumar, a promotion, a salary hike and marriage to the woman he loved were all within reach.</p>.<p>For Anamika Samant, whose parents had travelled from West Bengal last week to meet her future in-laws, a new chapter of life was about to begin.</p>.<p>Instead, the couple became victims of the fire that ripped through a commercial building in Lucknow on Monday, turning wedding preparations into funeral arrangements.</p>.<p>A major <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/lucknow-fire-building-gutted-in-blaze-was-approved-for-residential-use-got-demolition-order-in-2016-and-revoked-within-2-months-4048824">fire broke out at a three-storey commercial building</a> housing an animation centre in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/lucknow-fire-tragedy-4-officials-suspended-4048806">Lucknow's Aliganj area</a> on Monday afternoon, killing at least 15 people, mostly students, and injuring nine others, officials said. Many victims were trapped on the second floor while attending classes at the centre.</p>.<p>Twenty-seven-year-old Neelesh Kumar and 30-year-old Anamika Samant met while working at the centre where they were both employed. What began as a workplace friendship gradually blossomed into a relationship, winning the approval of both families.</p>.<p>Just last week, Anamika's parents travelled from West Bengal to Lucknow to meet Neelesh and his family as preparations for their marriage gathered pace.</p>.<p>"A small ceremony was performed at our house. We all met Anamika. She was a very jolly girl," Neelesh's brother Abhishek said outside the post-mortem house.</p>.<p>The families had already begun planning the next steps. Neelesh's relatives had booked train tickets to visit Anamika's family in West Bengal next week.</p>.<p>"The train tickets were booked, and preparations were underway for the journey," Abhishek said.</p>.<p>For Neelesh's family, the loss is particularly painful because he had spent years carefully planning for the life he hoped to build after marriage.</p>.Lucknow fire | Sole breadwinner, only child among those killed in blaze.<p>The second of three siblings, Neelesh was known among relatives as a hardworking and dedicated professional whose life revolved around his job. Family members said he was expecting a promotion and salary hike this year and wanted to strengthen his finances before settling down.</p>.<p>"We wanted to solemnise the marriage this year itself, but he said he would get married next year. He was excited about the expected salary hike and promotion," a family member recalled.</p>.<p>According to relatives, Neelesh had been saving money for the wedding while also contributing to the construction of a new family house.</p>.<p>"Neelesh told us that he would get married in the new house once it was completed next year," said Samrendra, a relative.</p>.<p>Instead of preparing for wedding celebrations, the family now finds itself waiting outside the post-mortem house to claim his body.</p>.<p>The tragedy has deepened further for Anamika's family. Her cousin Somilya (27), who also worked at the centre, was among those killed in the fire.</p>.<p>Hours before the blaze, relatives were discussing travel plans, wedding dates and a new beginning. By evening, those conversations had been replaced by frantic phone calls, hospital visits and the grim task of identifying the dead.</p>.<p>For the two families, a journey that was meant to lead to marriage has instead ended at a post-mortem house.</p>