Weeks after Magh Mela row, Adityanath says not everyone can use the title ‘Shankaracharya’

In an apparent reference to the controversy, Adityanath questioned the opposition's stand and said those speaking of morality should introspect.
Last Updated : 13 February 2026, 17:16 IST
Published 13 February 2026, 17:16 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshYogi Adityanath

