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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Modi hails high voter turnout in Bengal, dubs Cong, SP ‘anti-women’

Modi continued his attack on the opposition parties for voting against the delimitation-linked Women’s quota Bill in the Lok Sabha and singled out the Samajwadi Party (SP) in his speech.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 10:33 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 10:33 IST
India NewsWest BengalNarendra ModiPrime Minister Narendra ModiWest Bengal News

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