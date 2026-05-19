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What do you understand by 'brahmanical patriarchy'? Row erupts over question in BHU MA history exam paper

The question has sparked sharp reactions, with claims that it targets the Brahmin community and that a "particular ideology" was being deliberately promoted in the university.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 14:17 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 14:17 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshBrahminsExamBHU

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