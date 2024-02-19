Wheel of time has turned, India setting example for world, says PM Modi

Sambhal, UP: The wheel of time has turned for the country as it records many firsts and sets an example for the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Monday and said God has given him the duty to rebuild 'the temple that is India'.

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of the Shri Kalki Dham temple here in Uttar Pradesh, he said on the day of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, he had stated that a new cycle has started from January 22.