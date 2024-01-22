When and where to watch Ram temple 'pran pratishtha' ceremony

Ayodhya's Ram temple 'pran-pratishtha' ceremony is set to take place on Monday, January 22.
Champat Rai, the general secretary of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, mentioned that the ceremony will start at 12:20 pm and go on till 1 pm. The main rituals will be carried out by Lakshmi Kant Dixit, a priest from Varanasi, as reported by Moneycontrol.
Where to watch 'pran pratishtha' ceremony:
The ceremony will be broadcast from 11 am to 1 pm, with Ram idol concertation happening at 12:20 pm.
The event will be available for people to watch on national channel Doordarshan. People abroad can watch the ceremony on Doordarshan National's YouTube channel.
"Like the G20...when we had done 4K transmission, this time also, Doordarshan will do it in 4K (broadcast technology).... The entire coverage will be live and broadcast in different languages, and on different channels. And, private channels will also get the feed via Doordarshan," Ministry of Information and Broadcasting secretary Apurva Chandra told PTI.
Besides the main temple premises, the national broadcaster will beam live visuals on different channels from Ram ki Paidi near Saryu ghat, Jatayu statue at Kuber Tila, among other locations.
The rituals will be relayed to villages, temple and public places; as the Ram temple trust has encouraged people to virtually participate in the ceremony.
Live visuals from other premises including Ram ki Paidi near Saryu ghat, Jatayu statue at Kuber Tila will also be shown.
Around 8,000 guests including politicians, celebrities, and saints have been invited for the consecration ceremony.
With PTI inputs