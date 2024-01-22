When and where to watch Ram temple 'pran pratishtha' ceremony

"Like the G20...when we had done 4K transmission, this time also, Doordarshan will do it in 4K (broadcast technology).... The entire coverage will be live and broadcast in different languages, and on different channels. And, private channels will also get the feed via Doordarshan," Ministry of Information and Broadcasting secretary Apurva Chandra told PTI.

Besides the main temple premises, the national broadcaster will beam live visuals on different channels from Ram ki Paidi near Saryu ghat, Jatayu statue at Kuber Tila, among other locations.

The rituals will be relayed to villages, temple and public places; as the Ram temple trust has encouraged people to virtually participate in the ceremony.

Live visuals from other premises including Ram ki Paidi near Saryu ghat, Jatayu statue at Kuber Tila will also be shown.