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Homeindiauttar pradesh

When Bashir Badr failed an exam—on his own writing

The legendary Urdu poet died here today at the age of 91, leaving behind a large body of work, poems that have become part of everyday life and memories aplenty.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 15:46 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 15:46 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAligarh Muslim University

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