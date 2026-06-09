When every minute counts: Uttar Pradesh Police save youth attempting suicide in 8 minutes after Meta alert over Instagram post

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttar%20pradesh">Meerut Police's </a>quick response to a suicide alert received from Meta after an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/instagram">Instagram</a> post save a 25-year-old man. </p><p>The police reached the man's location within eight minutes and got him admitted to a hospital, <em>PTI </em>reported citing officials.</p><p>The police were alerted through the coordination mechanism between the Uttar Pradesh Police and Meta, which flags posts indicating possible self-harm and shares alerts with authorities.</p><p>According to a police statement issued on Monday, the man is a resident of Sardhana area in Meerut. He had posted a video on Instagram on June 7 in which he appeared to be consuming a white-coloured liquid. </p>.Couple dragged 100 metres to death after speeding truck rams bike in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur.<p>The video carried the message, "<em>Ab tum khush rehna apni life mein</em> (Now you stay happy in your life)".</p><p>Meta sent a suicide alert to the Social Media Centre at the police headquarters at 6:53 pm. </p><p>Acting on the directions of the Director General of Police, the centre immediately informed Meerut Police based on the available mobile number and location details.</p><p>Sardhana Police, under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police, reached the youth's residence and found him in a critical condition. A bottle containing a suspected liquid substance was also found near him, officials said.</p><p>The police, with the help of family members, rushed him to the hospital where his condition became stable after treatment. </p><p>During questioning, the man said he was under stress and depression following the end of a relationship, which led him to attempt the extreme step.</p><p>The youth and his family members have been provided with counselling and necessary guidance was given.</p><p>Under the coordination mechanism with Meta, operational since 2022, the Uttar Pradesh Police get information about suicide-related posts on Facebook and Instagram for immediate intervention.</p><p>From January 1, 2023, to May 31, 2026, the police said, action on such alerts has helped save the lives of 3,011 people across Uttar Pradesh.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>