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When every minute counts: Uttar Pradesh Police save youth attempting suicide in 8 minutes after Meta alert over Instagram post

The police were alerted through the coordination mechanism between the Uttar Pradesh Police and Meta, which flags posts indicating possible self-harm and shares alerts with authorities.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 04:50 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 04:50 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshInstagramPoliceSuicideMeta

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