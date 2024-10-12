Home
'Where would one go to satisfy sexual urges if not their partner': Allahabad High Court quashes dowry FIR

The FIR had accused Shukla of demanding dowry and engaging in abusive behaviour, including forcing his wife to watch porn and engage in unnatural sex.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 08:18 IST

Published 12 October 2024, 08:18 IST
India NewsAllahabad High Courtdowry

