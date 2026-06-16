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Homeindiauttar pradesh

'Where's your cap? Why are you not saluting me': Fake IPS held after reprimanding real cops

The accused allegedly left the spot when asked to show his identity card, saying that he would bring it later.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 10:54 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 10:54 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimeLucknowIPSTrending

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