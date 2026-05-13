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Who was Prateek Yadav? Mulayam’s son, gym owner and supercar enthusiast

Prateek, the step brother of SP president Akhilesh Yadav, died at 38 at a hospital here on Wednesday.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 06:52 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 06:52 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAkhilesh YadavSamajwadi PartyMulayam Singh YadavFitness trainer

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