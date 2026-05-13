<p>Lucknow: Despite being a member of one of India’s largest political families, Prateek Yadav, son of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Samajwadi%20party">Samajwadi Party (SP) </a>founder Mulayam Singh Yadav from his second wife, and considered to be a ‘fitness freak’, kept away from politics.</p><p>Prateek, the step brother of SP president Akhilesh Yadav, died at 38 at a hospital here on Wednesday. </p><p>An MBA from Leeds University in London, Prateek never contested any election nor held any post in the SP and operated a gym in Lucknow and was also associated with an NGO which took care of the homeless and also involved in animal welfare.</p><p>He married Aparna Bisht in 2012 after a long affair. Aparna, who had unsuccessfully contested from the Lucknow Cantonment assembly seat as an SP nominee in the 2017 state assembly polls, later joined the BJP and was currently the vice-chairperson of the state Women’s Commission.</p>.'Extremely saddening': Akhilesh Yadav on stepbrother Prateek's death.<p>Though Prateek was not in active politics, he always remained in the limelight as a result of his fondness for sports cars, luxurious lifestyle and more recently following his tweets leveling serious allegations against his wife Aparna. It was then believed that the couple would soon separate but the issue was amicably settled with the intervention of the elders in the family.</p><p>Born on July 7, 1987 in Lucknow, Prateek had a liking for luxury cars. He had hit the headlines after he was seen driving a Lamborghini on the roads in the state capital in 2017. He also reportedly had a collection of sports cars.</p>