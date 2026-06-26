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'Whoever tampers with faith of Sanatan Dharma...': UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Ayodhya temple 'fund theft' row

Adityanath said Ayodhya is a symbol of the faith for people and of Sanatan Dharma.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 07:31 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 07:31 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAyodhyaYogi Adityanath

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