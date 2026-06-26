'Whoever tampers with faith of Sanatan Dharma...': UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Ayodhya temple 'fund theft' row

<p>Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yogi-adityanath">Yogi Adityanath</a> on Friday commented on the arrests made in Ram temple donation case. Addressing a public meeting in Deoria, Adityanath reiterated his warning against hurting people's faith.</p><p>He said Ayodhya is a symbol of the faith for people and of Sanatan Dharma. </p><p>"Do not cast an evil eye on Ayodhya. Learn to uphold the dignity of Lord Ram. We had said an SIT had been constituted and that action would begin as soon as its report was received," the CM said. </p>.Ram temple donation row: All eight named in FIR arrested.<p>He added that the action started immediately after the SIT report came. </p><p>"I assure you that, as I had said, we will separate truth from falsehood," he said.</p><p>"Playing with public sentiment is unacceptable. Whoever tampers with the faith of Sanatan Dharma will have to face the consequences. No one can be given any exemption," he added. </p><p>The CM's remark came after eight people named in an FIR over the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram temple in Ayodhya were arrested on Friday.</p><p>The FIR, lodged at the instance of Krishna Mohan, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, follows recommendations made in the preliminary report of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe the allegations.</p><p>Senior officials said that all the eight people named in the FIR have been arrested and as part of the probe, are being questioned.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>