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Homeindiauttar pradesh

Why is UP's Fazil Nagar being renamed? Yogi says town will now be called Pawagarh

The chief minister said the state government remains committed to preserving cultural heritage while accelerating development across Uttar Pradesh.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 09:47 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 09:47 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshYogi AdityanathrenameCultural Heritage

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