Why is UP's Fazil Nagar being renamed? Yogi says town will now be called Pawagarh

<p>Kushinagar: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yogi-adityanath">Yogi Adityanath</a> on Tuesday announced that Fazil Nagar town in Kushinagar district will be renamed Pawagarh to honour <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jain">Jain</a> Tirthankar Lord Mahavir.</p>.<p>The announcement was made during a government programme held in the town, where the chief minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 278 development projects worth more than Rs 424 crore.</p>.<p>During the event, Adityanath also distributed certificates, sanction letters and cheques to beneficiaries under various government <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/welfare-schemes">welfare schemes</a>.</p>.CM Devendra Fadnavis approves Rs 4,150 crore development plan for Maharashtra's Pandharpur.<p>The proposed renaming is aimed at recognising the historical and religious significance associated with Lord Mahavir and the region.</p>.<p>The chief minister said the state government remains committed to preserving <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cultural-heritage">cultural heritage</a> while accelerating development across Uttar Pradesh.</p>.<p>The event was attended by local public representatives, government officials and residents from the region.</p><p><em>(With PTI Inputs)</em></p>