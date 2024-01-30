Wife bites husband's private parts over sexual demands, probe initiated: Report

A man is reportedly in a critical condition after his wife allegedly bit his private parts after being fed up with his demand for oral sex, Times of India reported on Tuesday.
According to the report, the incident took place in the Tikrauli village of Hamirpur district in Uttar Pradesh.
The whole story came to light when the complainant went to a government district hospital complaining of injuries on his private parts.
The complainant, 35, was referred to Kanpur.
The doctor posted in the Emergency ward gave first aid to the man who was bleeding. The victim showed up later with his mother who revealed to the doctors the reason behind the injury.
According to the report, the preliminary investigation revealed that the complainant forced her wife to engage in oral sex with him against her will.
Police have detained the woman who said that she 'fainted' during the act which result in a deep bite.
“We have detained the woman for questioning. Further action will be taken on the basis of a complaint, besides other necessary evidence and findings,” Sadar Kotwali police station’s inspector Anoop Singh told the Times of India.
The woman claimed that she fainted during the oral sex with her teeth clenched, which resulted in deep injuries to the man's private parts, Singh said.
Police said it is investigating the matter.