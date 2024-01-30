Wife bites husband's private parts over sexual demands, probe initiated: Report

A man is reportedly in a critical condition after his wife allegedly bit his private parts after being fed up with his demand for oral sex, Times of India reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, the incident took place in the Tikrauli village of Hamirpur district in Uttar Pradesh.

The whole story came to light when the complainant went to a government district hospital complaining of injuries on his private parts.

The complainant, 35, was referred to Kanpur.

The doctor posted in the Emergency ward gave first aid to the man who was bleeding. The victim showed up later with his mother who revealed to the doctors the reason behind the injury.