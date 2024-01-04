'Will kill him myself': Ayodhya seer threatens NCP leader Jitendra Awhad over remarks on Ram

Lucknow: Senior NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Jitendra Awhad's remarks that Lord Rama ate meat invited the wrath of the Ayodhya seers with one of them even threatening to 'kill' the three-time MLA if stern action was not taken against him.

Prominent seer from Ayodhya and Mahant (religious head) of Tapasvi Chavni Paramnhans Acharya on Thursday said that the remark was condemnable and asked the authorities to ensure stern action against Awhad.

''I will myself kill Awhad if strict action is not taken against him,'' Acharya said in Ayodhya.''Awhad's remark has hurt the sentiments of millions of Rambhakts....people speaking ill of Lord Rama must be acted against,'' he added.

The seer said that Awhad would not have been alive if he had denigrated any other religion. ''The country will not tolerate such remarks on Lord Rama,'' he added.