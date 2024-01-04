'Will kill him myself': Ayodhya seer threatens NCP leader Jitendra Awhad over remarks on Ram

Lucknow: Senior NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Jitendra Awhad's remarks that Lord Rama ate meat invited the wrath of the Ayodhya seers with one of them even threatening to 'kill' the three-time MLA if stern action was not taken against him.
Prominent seer from Ayodhya and Mahant (religious head) of Tapasvi Chavni Paramnhans Acharya on Thursday said that the remark was condemnable and asked the authorities to ensure stern action against Awhad.
''I will myself kill Awhad if strict action is not taken against him,'' Acharya said in Ayodhya.''Awhad's remark has hurt the sentiments of millions of Rambhakts....people speaking ill of Lord Rama must be acted against,'' he added.
The seer said that Awhad would not have been alive if he had denigrated any other religion. ''The country will not tolerate such remarks on Lord Rama,'' he added.
Chief priest of the Ram Janmabhoomi Acharya Satyendra Das also slammed the remarks saying that Awhad did not have knowledge of the scriptures and that he knew little about the life and deeds of Lord Rama.
''The scriptures clearly state that Lord Rama had eaten wild fruits while in exile in the forests... he never ate meat... it is nowhere written in the scriptures,'' the Acharya said.
Awhad reportedly said that Lord Rama had eaten meat while he was in exile in the forest. Although, he said that his statement was based on the text in Valmiki's 'Ramayana', he later expressed regret over the same.
Awhad's remarks came barely a few days before the proposed consecration ceremony at the newly constructed Ram temple and was likely to snowball into a major controversy. The BJP leaders here said that the remarks were prompted by vote politics.