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'Will leave no stone unturned to ensure women's reservation in legislatures implemented': PM Modi

Addressing a women's conference in his Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh, Modi said, 'I have come to this programme to seek blessings from all women for the beginning of a maha yagya'.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 14:04 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 14:04 IST
India NewsVaranasiNarendra ModiwomenReservation

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