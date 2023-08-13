With 10-fold jump in tourist footfall, Varanasi balances tradition and change

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a recent Mann Ki Baat address, said the recent jump in the number of tourists in Varanasi, reflects a “cultural reawakening.”

According to Uttar Pradesh tourism department’s official website, the city has 10 times the number of tourists it had before the Covid pandemic. In 2019, the total number of tourists in the city amounted to nearly 68 lakh. Four years later, it matches that figure in one month alone with nearly 7.2 crore tourists in 2022. During Covid in 2020, the number had dropped to under 10 lakh.