<p>Lucknow: Ayodhya’s economy has witnessed a historic turnaround after <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ram-temple">Ram Temple</a> consecration with the number of visitors reaching a whopping 11 crore in the first six months and a five time rise in the income of the local traders.</p><p>The study titled ‘’The Economic Renaissance of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ayodhya">Ayodhya</a>, India: A Case Study on Sri Ram Mandir’’, conducted by the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow (IIM-L), has undertaken a comparative analysis of the economy of Ayodhya before and after the construction of the Ram Temple.</p><p>It said that in the first six months of the Ram Temple consecration, more than 11 crore devotees had visited Ayodhya. The income of the local traders rose five times in this period.</p><p>The rates of properties around Ram Temple increased five to ten times while the real estate prices rose between 25 to 40 per cent.</p>.UP Driver killed as signboard pole falls on moving car at petrol pump .<p>The study says that more than 150 new hotels and home-stays have been built in Ayodhya and online booking witnessed a surge of 400 per cent.</p><p>Revenue from the taxes from tourism related activities was likely to be between Rs 20 to 24 thousand crore, the study said, adding that the opportunities of employment in hospitality, construction, transport and services sectors have risen sharply.</p><p>According to the study, two lakh devotees visit Ayodhya everyday giving a fillip to the hospitality and related industries.</p><p>The study predicted that in the next 4-5 years, around 1.2 lakh direct and indirect employment would be generated in hospitality, transport, tourism and related sectors.</p>