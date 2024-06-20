'Woke up as a girl': UP man 'deceived' into sex change surgery by 'boyfriend'

According to the reports, the victim, who worked at a Paper Mill on Bhopa Road, had been "friends" with Om Prakash, who too was a resident of the same district and also worked there for the past few years. The two belonged to different religions.

The victim also alleged that Om Prakash had been ''sexually exploiting'' him for several months after threatening to kill his (victim) family and grab his land in the village.

''After the surgery, Om Prakash told me that I have become a girl and now we can get married,'' the victim said. He also said that Om Prakash threatened to kill his family if he refused.

The family members of the victim said that they had informed the police about the ''forced sex change'' but no action was taken against Om Prakash.

Reports said that the alleged ''sex change surgery'' was performed earlier this month.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) activists on Wednesday staged a dharna outside the medical college hospital demanding action against the doctors. ''The doctors of the medical college hospital are also involved in this forced sex change surgery,'' said BKU state general secretary Syam Lal, who led the protests.

The medical college officials, however, refuted the allegations and said that the surgery had been performed with the "consent" of the man. ''He was also counselled and explained everything before the surgery,'' said a hospital official in Muzaffarnagar.

The police said that a case was registered in this regard and the matter was being investigated.