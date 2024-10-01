Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Woman battling mental health issues kills toddler in UP's Jhansi

The police said they have not received any complaint so far from anyone in connection with the case while further legal proceedings are being carried out.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 12:04 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 October 2024, 12:04 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us