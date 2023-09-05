Woman constable found injured in train: Allahabad HC takes cognisance, issues notices to Centre, RPF

The chief justice, who received a WhatsApp message about the case, heard the matter at his residence at 8 pm on Sunday and gave directions to constitute a bench comprising himself and Justice Srivastava.

The woman constable was found in a "pool of blood" with injuries on her face inside a compartment of Saryu Express on August 30, the GRP said. Later, police said that she was admitted to a hospital in Lucknow where her condition is stable.

Based on a written complaint by the brother of the constable, an FIR under sections 332 (voluntarily causing harm in order to deter a public servant from doing his/her duties), 353 (assault or criminal force done to deter a public servant from discharge of duty) and 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC was lodged on August 30, the GRP said. During the hearing on Monday, Puja Yadav, Superintendent of Police (GRP), Lucknow, along with deputy SP (GRP), was present in the court.