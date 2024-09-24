Woman consumes poison at collectorate, seeks action against live-in partner in Uttar Pradesh

Muzaffarnagar: A 28-year-old woman allegedly tried to commit suicide at a collectorate in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district by consuming poison to demand action against her live-in partner who refused to marry her, officials said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Komal reached the collector's office and submitted a complaint against one Sameer with whom she was in a live-in relationship, Additional District Magistrate, Santosh Kumar Singh said.

She alleged in her complaint that she had been living with Sameer for the past six years and he had promised to marry her but later refused, Singh said.