Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Woman dies after assault by group of women; 2 cops suspended in Uttar Pradesh

A case has been filed against two women and a minor girl.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 14:56 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 November 2024, 14:56 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us