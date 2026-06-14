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Woman drugged, raped by five men in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

The woman was later found in a nearby forested area during a search conducted by her family members after she failed to return home, the police said.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 13:17 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 13:17 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimerape

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