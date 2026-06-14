Woman drugged, raped by five men in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

<p>Muzaffarnagar(UP): A 24-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by five men after being administered an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/crime">intoxicating substance</a> in a village here, police said on Sunday.</p>.<p>The incident took place on Saturday in a village under the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttar%20pradesh">Charthawal </a>police station area when the woman had gone to collect animal fodder from fields, the police said.</p>.<p>Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar said a case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), against one Umer and his associates, who are currently absconding.</p>.<p>According to the complaint lodged by the victim, she was allegedly given an intoxicating substance and subsequently gang-raped by the accused.</p>.Woman drugged, gang-raped in Channagiri taluk in Karnataka's Davangere, 10 arrested.<p>The woman was later found in a nearby forested area during a search conducted by her family members after she failed to return home, the police said.</p>.<p>The victim was sent to a hospital for treatment, they said.</p>.<p>Kumar said three police teams have been constituted to trace and arrest the accused. Further investigation is underway. </p>