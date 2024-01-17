Woman found dead at Greater Noida home in suspected dowry murder

Noida: A 25-year-old woman's body was found at her rented accommodation in Greater Noida in a suspected case of dowry killing, police officials said on Wednesday.

The woman's husband, who works at a private hospital in Greater Noida, is absconding and is believed to have strangled her, the officials said.

The couple hailed from Agra and had moved here just six days ago, Greater Noida Additional DCP Ashok Kumar Sharma said.

"On Tuesday, the local Knowledge Park police station officials were alerted about a woman's body having been found at a house in Tugalpur village. The woman’s family has been contacted. Her husband is absconding and searches are on to nab him," Sharma said.