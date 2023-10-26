Woman gangraped at gunpoint in UP's Meerut

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Kamlesh Bahadur said the woman had left home for some work on Saturday and was waiting for conveyance on the Meerut-Baraut road when the two men came on a motorbike and offered a lift.

As the men were known to her, the woman agreed to go with them. The duo then took her to a deserted place and allegedly raped her at gunpoint, Bahadur said.

One of the accused allegedly abused and assaulted the woman's family after they reported the incident to the police, he added.