Woman gives birth near Raj Bhavan in Lucknow, foetus brought dead to hospital

'One, it is Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, and that too in front of Raj Bhavan... still, owing to the non-availability of an ambulance, a pregnant lady had to give birth to a baby on the road. Would the Chief Minister like to say something on this, or say 'for our BJP politics, a bulldozer and not an ambulance is necessary for the public',' Akhilesh Yadav asked in a post on X, earlier known as Twitter.