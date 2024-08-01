Woman groped and molested by mob on flooded road in Lucknow, four cops suspended

The mob comprising dozens of men, who were in knee deep waters, splashed water on the woman as the bike slowed down as his male friend tried to keep the bike moving on the flooded road.

A video which later went viral on social media, showed the mob splashing water at the woman. A few people also tried to pull their bike from behind and as a result they lost their balance and fell on one side of the road with their bike. The male friend stood up and was seen pleading with the mob to let them go.The woman, who was drenched in water, was also groped by some people.

The duo somehow managed to get away from there and later informed the cops.

Police said that four people, who were identified with the help of the CCTV footage and the video, were arrested in this connection. A case was registered against them under different sections of the BNS and investigations were on. Police said that stern action would be taken against the culprits.

The male friend of the victim, who was in a state of shock, said that he thought the people who stood in knee deep water on the flooded road were there to help the passers by. ''It's a blot on the city which is known for its culture,'' he said.

''My friend is so shocked and terrified that she has confined herself to her room,'' he added.

Taking a serious note of the incident, the government suspended four cops, including the SHO of Gomti Nagar police station and shunted three other senior police officials.