Woman killed for life insurance money in Lucknow; 3 nabbed, husband still at large

<p>Lucknow: Police have arrested three people in connection with the killing of a woman in connivance with her husband for insurance money merely a year after her marriage.</p>.<p>An officer said it took police 17 months of investigation to crack the case and unearth an expensive buying spree, a Rs 10 lakh loan, and a hefty life insurance — all taken in the name of the woman.</p>.<p>According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Shashank Singh, police on Tuesday arrested Kuldeep Singh, lawyer Alok Nigam, and Deepak Verma for being involved in the murder.</p>.<p>Abhishek Shukla, 32, a resident of Kanchanpur Matiyari, married Pooja Yadav, 28, in April 2022, he said.</p>.<p>It was Shukla's second marriage, done allegedly to skim money off his wife while she was alive, and cash in on the insurance, upon her death, the officer said.</p>.<p>Within a year of the marriage, Shukla took a Rs 10 lakh loan and purchased six vehicles – four cars, two bikes – in instalments in Pooja's name. He also bought a life insurance policy worth Rs 50 lakh for her and began conspiring for her murder and how to make it look like an accident.</p>.<p>On May 20, 2023, Ram Milan, her father-in-law, took Pooja out on the pretext of buying medicine and when they were on a road, a car ran over her, leading to her death, he said.</p>.<p>Police arrested Deepak Verma as the driver of the offending car from the scene of the crime. Shukla and Ram Milan are still at large.</p>.<p>Shukla came under the police's radar in November 2023 when he went to encash his wife's life policy but instead stoked the insurance firm's suspicion.</p>.<p>The firm approached police, which launched an investigation into the matter, the DCP said.</p>.<p>"On examining Verma's phone call details, evidence of his conversation with Pooja's husband Abhishek and father-in-law Ram Milan was found. On strict interrogation, he revealed the truth of the incident and the police solved this case," the officer added.</p>