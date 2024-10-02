Home
Woman killed for life insurance money in Lucknow; 3 nabbed, husband still at large

An officer said it took police 17 months of investigation to crack the case and unearth an expensive buying spree, a Rs 10 lakh loan, and a hefty life insurance — all taken in the name of the woman.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 15:28 IST

Published 02 October 2024, 15:28 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimeLucknow

