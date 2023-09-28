Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Woman poisoned to death by in-laws for dowry in UP's Muzaffarnagar

An FIR has been lodged against Shubham and his parents regarding the matter.
Last Updated 28 September 2023, 12:57 IST

Follow Us

A 24-year-old woman was allegedly poisoned to death by her in-laws over dowry in a village here on Thursday, police said.

Station House Officer Rajeev Sharma said, 'Anjali was found dead at her in-laws’ house in Wazirabad village under mysterious circumstances. Her family members have alleged that she was poisoned to death.” Anjali was married to Shubham Kumar three years ago. Her family has alleged that she was being harassed by her in-laws for dowry, police said.

An FIR has been lodged against Shubham and his parents regarding the matter. The accused people are absconding since morning and the police teams are trying to arrest them, the SHO said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and a probe is underway, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 28 September 2023, 12:57 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshMuzaffarnagar

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT