uttar pradesh

Woman sets herself on fire in UP's Sambhal over marriage with lover

The officer said the woman, Nazia, had filed a complaint at the Sambhal Police Station saying she was in a relationship with one Gul Azeem for two years and that she wanted to marry him.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 16:27 IST

Published 17 October 2024, 16:27 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshFire

