Woman sets herself on fire in UP's Sambhal over marriage with lover

<p>Sambhal (UP): A 30-year-old woman set herself on fire Thursday merely 150 feet away from the Sarai police outpost reportedly in frustration over not being able to marry the man she loved.</p>.<p>Constables Kapil Sandhu and Abhimanyu also suffered burns on their hands trying to douse the flames, Superintendent of Police KK Bishnoi said.</p>.<p>The officer said the woman, Nazia, had filed a complaint at the Sambhal Police Station saying she was in a relationship with one Gul Azeem for two years and that she wanted to marry him.</p>.'Cremate us together': Army Captain kills self in Delhi hours after IAF officer husband dies by suicide in Agra.<p>It was found that the man was working in Punjab, he said.</p>.<p>Later, the woman again came to the police station and asked why the police were not getting her married to the man and tried to immolate herself, he said.</p>.<p>The condition of the woman was stated to be stable and she was recovering at a hospital.</p>.<p>Local SHO Anuj Kumar Tomar said an FIR was registered against Gul Azeem under BNS section 69 (sexual intercourse by deceitful means) and a probe is on in the matter.</p>