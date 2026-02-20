Menu
uttar pradesh

Woman's body found at in-laws' house in Muzaffarnagar, husband among 5 booked

She was strangled to death by her in-laws and her body was hanged from the ceiling to make it look like she committed suicide.
Last Updated : 20 February 2026, 06:35 IST
Published 20 February 2026, 06:35 IST
Muzaffarnagar

