uttar pradesh

Woman's body with strangulation marks recovered from bushes in UP; cops suspect murder

At the time of recovery of the body on Thursday, blood was oozing out from the mouth and nose, authorities said.
Last Updated 13 October 2023, 09:17 IST

Follow Us

A woman's body with strangulation marks was recovered from the bushes near a village here with police suspecting it to be a case of murder.

'At the time of recovery of the body on Thursday, blood was oozing out from the mouth and nose. Seeing the rope mark on her neck, it seems that she was strangulated,' the SHO Payagpur police station Kamal Shankar Chaturvedi said.

There are injury marks under the left eye and neck of the deceased, he said.

Superintendent of Police Prashant Verma said the woman seems to be around 25 years old and efforts are on to ascertain her identity.

Post-mortem will be conducted after 72 hours as per rules, a police official said.

(Published 13 October 2023, 09:17 IST)
