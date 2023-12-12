Woman's eyes removed during post mortem in UP; kin allege organ trafficking

Budaun: The family members of a woman whose body was found hanging have accused doctors and staff members of a government hospital in this Uttar Pradesh district of removing her eyes during post-mortem, officials said on Tuesday.

Taking note of the allegations, the district magistrate has ordered a probe and asked for the post-mortem to be conducted again.

Puja (20) was allegedly killed for dowry and her body was found hanging on Sunday in the Rasula village of the district's Mujaria area. The body was sent for post-mortem on Monday.

When the body was handed over to the family members, the eyes were found removed. The family members alleged that the eyes were removed during the post-mortem.

They also approached District Magistrate Manoj Kumar and demanded strict action against the doctor and the staff members, alleging that they were involved in organ trafficking.

"The victim's family members met me and gave a complaint for taking action. A probe has been ordered and the post-mortem will be done again. Strict action will be taken if anyone is found guilty," Kumar said.

Chief Medical Officer Pradeep Varshney said the district magistrate ordered the second post-mortem to be videographed and a report to be submitted to him.