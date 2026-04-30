<p>Lucknow: SP members staged a protest in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a> Assembly premises on Thursday, accusing the BJP of misleading the people on the issue of women's reservation.</p>.<p>The protest came ahead of the special one-day session of the assembly during which the government is expected to move a censure motion against opposition parties, holding them responsible for the failure to pass the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha.</p>.<p>Holding banners that read 'Implement<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/will-leave-no-stone-unturned-to-ensure-womens-reservation-in-legislatures-implemented-pm-modi-3984026"> 33% Women's Reservation</a>, the Samajwadi Party (SP) members staged the protest in front of the statue of Chaudhary Charan Singh.</p>.<p>SP MLA Sangram Singh Yadav told reporters that the BJP is "misleading" the public in the name of women's reservation.</p>.Women's quota row: UP CM likens oppn conduct in Lok Sabha to Draupadi 'cheerharan'.<p>The BJP is deliberately withholding the benefits of this legislation from women solely to facilitate the delimitation of constituencies according to its own preferences, he charged.</p>.<p>"The BJP stands exposed on this issue. It has been anti-women from the very beginning. It is our leaders Dr Ram Manohar Lohia and Mulayam Singh Yadav who have always championed women's rights," he added.</p>.<p>Participating in the protest, SP MLA Amitabh Bajpai demanded the immediate implementation of the women's reservation law, questioning why the BJP is failing to enforce a statute that was passed in 2023.</p>.<p>He further demanded that the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections be conducted in accordance with the provisions of the women's reservation law.</p>.<p>Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Lal Bihari Yadav asserted that the SP is a staunch proponent of women's reservation.</p>.Yogi Adityanath leads protest against defeat of women quota bill; slams Congress, SP for 'anti-women' attitude.<p>"The women's reservation bill was passed by both Houses of Parliament back in 2023. We harbour no opposition whatsoever to women's reservation; rather, the BJP is the one misleading the public under the guise of women's empowerment," Yadav said.</p>.<p>SP MLA Kamal Akhtar also questioned why the BJP is creating confusion regarding the issue, given that the women's reservation bill was unanimously passed by Parliament in 2023.</p>