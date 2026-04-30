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Women quota bill: SP MLAs stage protest against BJP in UP Assembly premises

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Lal Bihari Yadav asserted that the SP is a staunch proponent of women's reservation.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 07:05 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 07:05 IST
India NewsBJPprotestUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsSamajwadi Party

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