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Women's quota row: UP CM likens oppn conduct in Lok Sabha to Draupadi 'cheerharan'

Attacking opposition parties including the Congress, Samajwadi Party, TMC and DMK, Adityanath said they were 'anti-women' and their speeches and actions had exposed them.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 13:22 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 13:22 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshYogi Adityanath

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