Won't concede any mosques to the Hindu side: Owaisi on Gyanvapi row

The Muslim side will not "concede any mosques to the Hindu side", convener of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi recently said, referring to the findings of ASI at the Gyanvapi mosque site in Varanasi.

He added, "If tomorrow, we start digging Rashtrapati Bhavan, we are bound to find something. We have been offering namaz at the site for hundreds of years."

Owaisi also noted that the case of Gyanvapi is different from the Babri masjid one and asserted that "Muslims are not offering prayers there (the place in Ayodhya where Ram Mandir is built)".

In an interview with India Today, he "categorically" said that "the case will not end" and added that "We will fight it legally, and we will show the courts what documents and titles we have."

On January 31, 2024, the Varanasi district court allowed a plea by the Hindu plaintiffs seeking worshipping rights in the basement of the Gyanvapi mosque.