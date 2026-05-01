<p>Samajwadi Party chief and Lok Sabha MP Akhilesh Yadav on Friday hit back at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttar%20pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a> Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, accusing him of using "girgiti bhasha". </p><p>This comes a day after <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yogi%20adityanath">Adityanath</a> had said even a chameleon would feel embarrassed by the SP. Both leaders have accused each other of double standards regarding the women's reservation issue. </p><p>Yadav, while speaking at a press conference in Lucknow said, "The truth is that the Women's Reservation Bill has been passed, despite BJP not wanting it. Since all political parties were united on the issue of delimitation, the BJP's conspiracy (to betray women) got exposed."</p>.Yogi Adityanath leads protest against defeat of women quota bill; slams Congress, SP for 'anti-women' attitude.<p>"That is why, to mask their defeat, they merely wish to keep the issue of women (reservation) alive. They seek to reduce 'Nari Vandan' to nothing more than a 'naaraa' (slogan)," he added.</p><p>Yadav further said that he would ask ChatGPT to coin the term "Girgiti Bhasha" if such a term does not exist. </p><p>"Our chief minister uses 'girgiti bhasha' (the language of a chameleon). If such a word does not exist, I would ask ChatGPT to coin this new term. If his past statements are retrieved and today's statements are read, seen and heard, then you would realise who the real chameleon is. You would also see how unsafe women are." </p><p>Chameleon is a reptile known to change its colour for camouflage and blend with the surroundings. </p>.Women quota bill: SP MLAs stage protest against BJP in UP Assembly premises.<p>Upping the attack on the ruling party, Yadav said BJP leaders made an issue out of the women's reservation bill despite it being passed in the Parliament. </p><p>On Thursday, Adityanath had accused SP leaders of dual standards on women's quot, saying "even a chameleon" would run shy of their 'double speak'.</p><p>The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had slapped both the SP and the Congress as the government moved a censure motion against opposition parties during the one-day special session of the assembly, for blocking women's reservation in the legislatures.</p><p>Targeting members from the SP, he had said, "Even a chameleon would feel embarrassed by your true colours. On one hand, you demand 33 per cent reservation for women; yet, on the other, you oppose it in the assembly." Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, Yogi declared, "You must remember this, you are all cursed by the collective wrath of women. Forty years have passed, and the Congress party has become like a barren wasteland in Uttar Pradesh." </p>