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'Would ask ChatGPT to coin new term': Akhilesh Yadav hits back at Yogi Adityanath with 'Girgiti Bhasha' jibe

Upping the attack on the ruling party, Yadav said BJP leaders made an issue out of the women's reservation bill despite it being passed in the Parliament.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 13:10 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 13:10 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAkhilesh YadavIndia PoliticsYogi AdityanathSamajwadi Party

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