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Yogi Adityanath leads protest against defeat of women quota bill; slams Congress, SP for 'anti-women' attitude

Adityanath made the remarks after participating in the 'Jan Aakrosh Mahila Padyatra' here to protest the defeat of the Constitution amendment bill.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 08:57 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 08:57 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsYogi Adityanath

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