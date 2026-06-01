Yogi Adityanath orders faster relief, calls for vigilance as storms hit Uttar Pradesh

<p>Lucknow: Amid the ongoing storms, rainfall, and strong winds across Uttar Pradesh over the past three days, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to remain fully vigilant and accelerate relief operations.</p>.<p>Following incidents of storms, rain, and severe weather in several districts on Sunday, Adityanath instructed district administrations, the relief commissioner's office, and concerned departments to maintain continuous monitoring and ensure immediate action in the event of any disaster.</p>.Yogi Adityanath orders uninterrupted power, water supply, healthcare services amid heatwave alert in Uttar Pradesh.<p>The Meteorological Department has issued a rainfall alert for all 75 districts of the state on Sunday.</p>.<p>Several districts have recorded rainfall accompanied by strong winds and hailstorms.</p>.<p>The chief minister has directed that in districts where loss of human life or livestock has occurred due to strong winds, rain, hailstorms, or other natural calamities, the affected families should be provided the prescribed relief assistance without delay.</p>.<p>He emphasised that no negligence in relief operations will be tolerated and that timely assistance must reach every affected person.</p>.<p>Adityanath also instructed officials to conduct an immediate survey of crop damage caused by storms, rain, and hailstorms.</p>.Death toll rises to 111, 72 injured as storm, heavy rains batter Uttar Pradesh; relief work underway.<p>Wherever reports of agricultural losses are received, joint teams from the revenue and agriculture departments should visit the affected sites, assess the damage, and submit reports to the government so that farmers can receive assistance according to the rules, the chief minister said.</p>.<p>He further directed the power department to restore electricity supply at the earliest in affected areas and ensure public safety from broken wires and damaged electricity poles caused by the storm and rain.</p>.<p>Adityanath also appealed to the public to remain cautious during adverse weather conditions, avoid unnecessary movement in open areas, and strictly follow the guidelines issued by the administration, the statement said. </p>