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Homeindiauttar pradesh

Yogi Adityanath orders faster relief, calls for vigilance as storms hit Uttar Pradesh

The Meteorological Department has issued a rainfall alert for all 75 districts of the state on Sunday.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 01:01 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 01:01 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshYogi Adityanathstormrelief

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