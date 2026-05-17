Yogi Adityanath orders uninterrupted power, water supply, healthcare services amid heatwave alert in Uttar Pradesh

<p>Lucknow: Anticipating severe heatwave conditions in several districts next week, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh </a>Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday put the administration, hospitals and relief agencies on high alert.</p>.<p>According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), several districts in the state may witness severe heatwave conditions on May 19, 20 and 21, with temperatures likely to rise by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius.</p>.<p>In view of the forecast, the state government has directed all districts to complete relief and preparedness measures in advance.</p>.BJP launches district wise trainings across Uttar Pradesh to strengthen election machinery .<p>The chief minister instructed all district magistrates, the Health department, the Power department and relief agencies to stay in alert mode, according to an official statement issued here.</p>.<p>Officials have been directed to maintain special surveillance in sensitive districts and ensure adequate arrangements in government hospitals for the treatment of heatstroke patients.</p>.<p>Hospitals have been asked to ensure availability of medicines, beds and doctors, while ambulance services have also been directed to remain fully operational.</p>.<p>The officials have also been instructed to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply at public places and maintain uninterrupted power supply, the statement said.</p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yogi-adityanath">Adityanath </a>appealed to people to avoid stepping out unnecessarily during extreme heat and heatwave conditions.</p>.<p>The chief minister also advised children, the elderly and those suffering from illnesses to take extra precautions. </p>