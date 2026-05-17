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Yogi Adityanath orders uninterrupted power, water supply, healthcare services amid heatwave alert in Uttar Pradesh

In view of the forecast, the state government has directed all districts to complete relief and preparedness measures in advance.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 17:12 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 17:12 IST
India NewsheatwaveYogi Adityanath

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