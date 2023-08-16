Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to former PM Vajpayee on his death anniversary

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday paid floral tributes before the statue of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the Lok Bhawan on the occasion of his death anniversary.

"Tributes to former prime minister, Bharat Ratna, Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on his death anniversary,' Adityanath said on X, formerly Twitter.