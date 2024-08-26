Yogi asks Hindus to remain united else they will face 'Bangladesh-like' fate

Lucknow: In remark, which appeared to be aimed at polarising the majority community ahead of the upcoming by-polls on ten assembly seats in the state, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday asked the Hindus to remain united else they too would face Bangladesh like situation, where the Hindus were targeted during the recent violence.
Speaking at a function in Agra, Adityanath also slammed the opposition parties for not commenting on the violence against the Hindus in Bangladesh.
"Aap dekh rahe hain Bangladesh mein kya ho raha hai? Wo galatiyan yahan nahi honi chahiye. Batenge toh katenge! Ek rahenge to nek rahenge, surakshit rahenge aur samriddhi ki parakashtha ko pahuchenge," (Are you seeing what is happening in Bangladesh? Those mistakes should not take place here. Divided, we will be slaughtered. If we remain united, we will be good, secure and reach the pinnacle of prosperity), the saffron-clad chief minister said after unveiling the statue of Durgadas Rathore, a kshatriya warrior, who had fought Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in the 17th century.
He said that nothing could be greater than the country. ‘’We should learn from history and commit mistakes,’’ he added.
Bangladesh had witnessed violence against the Hindus during agitation against the Hasina government. Many Hindu homes and temples were damaged during the violence.
Adityanath, apparently referring to the demand for a caste census by Congress and some other parties, said that efforts were being made to divide the Hindu society. ‘’Hindus will become weak if they are divided,’’ he said.
The chief minister said that the government would eliminate all symbols of slavery and honour the braves and heroes who had sacrificed their lives for the country.
Adityanath’s remarks assume political significance as they have come ahead of the upcoming assembly by-polls on ten seats in the state which are crucial for the BJP.
The remarks appeared to be an effort to polarise the Hindus and blunt the opposition’s attempt to corner the saffron party on the issue of reservation for the SC/ST and OBC.
Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav, while reacting to the chief minister’s remark, said that they reflected Adityanath’s prime ministerial ambitions. ‘’While we know your desire to become the prime minister, issues relating to foreign affairs should be left to the centre,’’ Akhilesh said.
