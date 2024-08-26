Yogi asks Hindus to remain united else they will face 'Bangladesh-like' fate

Lucknow: In remark, which appeared to be aimed at polarising the majority community ahead of the upcoming by-polls on ten assembly seats in the state, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday asked the Hindus to remain united else they too would face Bangladesh like situation, where the Hindus were targeted during the recent violence.

Speaking at a function in Agra, Adityanath also slammed the opposition parties for not commenting on the violence against the Hindus in Bangladesh.

"Aap dekh rahe hain Bangladesh mein kya ho raha hai? Wo galatiyan yahan nahi honi chahiye. Batenge toh katenge! Ek rahenge to nek rahenge, surakshit rahenge aur samriddhi ki parakashtha ko pahuchenge," (Are you seeing what is happening in Bangladesh? Those mistakes should not take place here. Divided, we will be slaughtered. If we remain united, we will be good, secure and reach the pinnacle of prosperity), the saffron-clad chief minister said after unveiling the statue of Durgadas Rathore, a kshatriya warrior, who had fought Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in the 17th century.