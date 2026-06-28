Yogi dares Akhilesh to speak on Krishna Janmabhoomi after SP chief accuses BJP of being ‘donation first’

<p>Lucknow: The next assembly polls in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a> may still be several months away, the war of words between <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yogi-adityanath">chief minister Yogi Adityanath</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/samajwadi-party">Samajwadi Party (SP)</a> president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/akhilesh-yadav">Akhilesh Yadav</a> has already started.</p><p>Adityanath, on Sunday lashed out against Akhilesh after the latter said that his party would make <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ayodhya">Ayodhya</a> a truly ‘religious town’ and ensure its all-round development.</p><p>‘’You (Akhilesh) should stop worrying about Ayodhya ... .Instead seek atonement ... ..pay a visit to Ram Lala at least once…that may bring you some wisdom,’’ Adityanath said while addressing a public meeting in Hathras.</p><p>He also dared Akhilesh to speak on Shreekrishna Janmabhoomi issue and asked him to clarify if he (Akhilesh) was in favour launching a movement for the ‘liberation’ of the same. ‘’Do you have the courage to say it?’’ he added</p>.BJP has turned Ram Mandir into a 'shop', betrayed Hindutva, alleges Uddhav Thackeray.<p>Adityanath also referred to the firing on the ‘karsevaks’ in Ayodhya during the Mulayam Singh Yadav regime and Akhilesh’s ‘refusal’ to attend the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.</p><p>Earlier in the day, Akhilesh launched a scathing attack on the BJP saying that the alleged ‘embezzlement’ of offerings in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ram-temple">Ram Temple</a> was a ‘betrayal’ of faith of millions of people.</p><p>‘’Neither religion nor shame exists in the BJP’s dictionary…for the BJP it’s not nation first but it’s donation first,’’ he said while speaking to reporters in Prayagraj.</p><p>The SP president also referred to the reported leak of paper of a competitive examination in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a>.</p>