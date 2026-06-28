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Homeindiauttar pradesh

Yogi dares Akhilesh to speak on Krishna Janmabhoomi after SP chief accuses BJP of being ‘donation first’

Akhilesh launched a scathing attack on the BJP saying that the alleged ‘embezzlement’ of offerings in the Ram Temple was a ‘betrayal’ of faith of millions of people.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 13:13 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 13:13 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAkhilesh YadavYogi AdityanathRam Temple

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