uttar pradesh

Yogi government 'orchestrated riot' in Sambhal to hide malpractice in bypolls: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

According to Yadav, the Yogi Adityanath-led government indulged in malpractice in the bypolls, looted votes and engineered trouble in Sambhal to hide it.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 10:06 IST

Published 25 November 2024, 10:06 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsAkhilesh YadavYogi AdityanathSamajwadi Party

